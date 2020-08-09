JAC Jharkhand Result: Application Process For Class 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam Begins

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started inviting applications for the compartmental examinations for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates, who failed to qualify in one or more subjects in the results declared last month, can apply for the compartment exams 2020 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, however, the improvement and qualifying exam will not be held.

Class 10 students can apply for the exams till August 25 while Class 12 students can apply till August 26, according to the official notice. A late fee will be applicable if a student misses the deadline, but the last date with a late fee is September 5 and they won’t be allowed to apply after the date.

Several state boards including Telangana and Bihar have decided to promote students by giving them grace marks. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently said that not holding compartmental exams will adversely affect the future of students.

Steps to apply for compartmental exams:

Visit the official site of JAC jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Select 'Compartmental Secondary Examination, the Year 2020' tab on the homepage

Download the separate student sheet and take a print out

Fill out the form and submit it to your respective school for online submission

Pay the application fee using challan

JAC declared the results of Class 12 examinations for all the three streams on Jul 17, with Arts recording highest pass percentage. While the Science stream record a pass percentage of 58.99%, students of Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 77.37%. Arts stream again topped the chart with a pass percentage of 82.53%.

A total of 2,34,363 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted from February 11 to February 18. Out of those, 1,29,263 students belonged to Arts stream, while Science and Commerce recorded 76,585 and 28,515 students appearing for Class 12 exams of Jharkhand state board.

(Image: PTI)