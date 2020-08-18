CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 To Be Out Tomorrow At ‘orissaresults.nic.in’

Council of Higher Education or the CHSE is going to declare the results of CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 tomorrow. The results will be live on August 19, by 11.30 pm on the official website of the board. The link for the results is orissaresults.nic.in. Almost 25,000 students who are registered in the 2019-2020 batch will be receiving Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 of their performance this year as per reports.

CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 to be out tomorrow

The examinations for class 12 commerce were originally planned between March 23 and March 28 across all the streams that is arts, commerce, science and vocational streams. However, it was postponed for a later date and then cancelled due to the pandemic situation across the country. Almost 22 papers from all streams had to be cancelled. The students were later marked with the help of an average scheme set by the board. The Odisha plus two result 2020 have been evaluated and now will be declared on the official website of the board on August 19 as per the state education minister Shri Samir Ranjan Dash.

Here are the steps to check the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 once it is out-

Copy the link orissaresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Odisha plus two result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘12th result 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for CHSE Odisha result 2020. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Check for the name and marks on the 12th result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for Odisha plus two result 2020.

Here are some alternate links to find out CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 tomorrow-

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

CHSE Odisha past records-

The state education board had announced the results of the science stream on August 12. From about 97546 students, about 68,374 cleared the examinations. Out of the total passing students, 38,301 were boys and 30,073 were girls. The passing percentage of the board was 70.21%. Last year that is in 2019, about 70.26% of the total commerce students had passed the examinations.