CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020: Odisha 12th Commerce & Arts Results To Be Out Soon

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or the CHSE will be declaring the results of arts and commerce stream in the coming weeks of August. The education minister of the state, Samir Dash while announcing the results of the class 12th science, revealed that Odisha 12th arts result date and Odisha 12th commerce result date are awaited by over 2 lakh students.
All the vocational stream results will also be announced in the following weeks. Students who are registered in the 2019-2020 batches for the Odisha 12th result 2020 can log in to the links provided below.
The Odisha 12th commerce result date, as announced by the state education minister, will fall in the third week of August. Almost a lakh students are awaiting the results. Once the results are out, students can access it from the official website. The link for the same is orissaresults.nic.in and a second link is bseodisha.ac.in.
The Odisha 12th arts result date as announced by the state education minister will be by the end of August. Thousands of students are awaiting the results. Once the results are out, students can access it from the official website. The link for the same is orissaresults.nic.in and a second link is bseodisha.ac.in.
