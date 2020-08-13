CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020: Odisha 12th Commerce & Arts Results To Be Out Soon

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or the CHSE will be declaring the results of arts and commerce stream in the coming weeks of August. The education minister of the state, Samir Dash while announcing the results of the class 12th science, revealed that Odisha 12th arts result date and Odisha 12th commerce result date are awaited by over 2 lakh students.

All the vocational stream results will also be announced in the following weeks. Students who are registered in the 2019-2020 batches for the Odisha 12th result 2020 can log in to the links provided below.

Odisha 12th commerce result date

The Odisha 12th commerce result date, as announced by the state education minister, will fall in the third week of August. Almost a lakh students are awaiting the results. Once the results are out, students can access it from the official website. The link for the same is orissaresults.nic.in and a second link is bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha 12th arts result date

The Odisha 12th arts result date as announced by the state education minister will be by the end of August. Thousands of students are awaiting the results. Once the results are out, students can access it from the official website. The link for the same is orissaresults.nic.in and a second link is bseodisha.ac.in.

Here is how guide to check results

Copy the link orissaresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020 homepage. On Odisha 12th arts result date or Odisha 12th commerce result date you will see the tab on the homepage, click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for CHSE result 2020. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020. Check for the name and marks on the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for CHSE Odisha 12th result 2020.

