CHSE Odisha 12th Science 2020 Topper Name Yet To Be Revealed; Check Result Status

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or the CHSE has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020. The education minister of the state, Samir Dash has announced the results of the students. Students who have registered for the 2019-2020 batches for the CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020 can log in to the links provided below. The Odisha board released the CHSE Odisha 12th Science 2020 topper details as well.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science 2020 topper details

The official link to access the CHSE Odisha 12th result today is orissaresults.nic.in and a second link is bseodisha.ac.in. Over one lakh students affiliated to the board will be accessing the 12th result 2020 today. As per reports, several hundred teachers completed the evaluation process after the third phase of lockdown was lifted and new restrictions were in place.

Due to the heavy traffic load on the website, the details about CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020 topper is yet to be announced. Students are urged to check the website after some time.

The total number of students who appeared for the exams were 98,536, out of which 70.21% have cleared the science stream examinations successfully. In the complete list, there are about 25,339 first division holders. Followed by second division holders that are 24,121students. Lastly, there are about 18,268 third division holders from the total number of passed students this year. Out of the total schools in Odisha, about 20 schools have achieved 100% marks. There are 15 schools that have 0% passing percentage.

Nayagarh district is the top-performing district in the state with a passing percentage of 86.51%. The district of Jharsuguda is the lowest-performing district with a passing percentage of 40.71%. The science result declaration will be followed by arts and commerce result declaration which will be done by August 15 as per the state education minister.

As per reports in the media, the Odisha government will be giving a scholarship amount of Rs 5,000 to the first 100 students under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana. Followed by different unique scholarships that will be awarded to over 40,000 who have performed at various levels. The complete list of scholarship receivers is yet to be announced.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020 tweet by the board-

Out of 56033 boys appeared 38301 have passed. Out of 41344 girls appeared 30073 have passed. Pass percentage of boys & girls are 68.4 and 72.7 respectively. — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 12, 2020

If a student has still not checked the results here is a quick guide to checking CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020-

Copy the link orissaresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Odisha 12th science result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Odisha plus two results 2020 homepage. You will see ‘Odisha plus two result 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for CHSE Odisha result 2020. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the Odisha 12th science result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the Odisha plus two result 2020. Check for the name and marks on the 12th result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for CHSE Odisha result 2020.

