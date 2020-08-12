CHSE Odisha 12th Science 2020 Results: 70.21% Students Pass, 20 Schools Give 100% Result

Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the results of CHSE Odisha 12th Science stream on August 12, recording a pass percentage of 70.21%. A total of 68,374 students cleared the exam including 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls, with a total pass percentage of 70.21%.

Students can check CHSE Odisha 12th results on the official website orissaresults.nic.in as well as bseodisha.ac.in. A total of 25,339 students passed with first division while 24,121 students passed with 2nd division and 18,268 students passed with 3rd division. As many as 20 higher secondary schools in Odisha recorded 100 per cent results, which means not a single student of these schools failed in the exam.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha 12th result:

Visit orissaresults.nic.in Odisha 12th result 2020.

Click on ‘CHSE Odisha result 2020 science’ and enter credentials

Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the Odisha 12th result 2020.

Click enter and it will lead to the Odisha plus result 2020.

Check for the name and marks on the CHSE Odisha 12th result

Keep a printout for future reference

The results for Arts and Commerce streams will also be released by the third week of August. Earlier in July, the government of Odisha had cancelled the pending papers of higher secondary classes. This year around 1 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12th exams in science stream.

The state government has announced a special assessment scheme for cancelled papers where they would be awarded an average of marks from their top 3 subjects. However if a student has appeared in only 3 papers, then the remaining cancelled subjects would be given an average mark of his/her top 2 performing subjects. The CHSE Odisha cancelled papers were originally scheduled from March 23 to March 28, 2020. Around 22 papers were cancelled across the streams including Biology, Economics, Logic, Geography, Computer Application, Cost Accounting, Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology, among others.

