CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 Will Be Declared On Aug 12 For Science Stream At 12:30 Pm

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or the CHSE will be declaring the results of CHSE Odisha 12th science stream tomorrow that is on August 12 at 12.30 pm IST. The official link to access the CHSE Odisha 12th result is orissaresults.nic.in and a second link that is bseodisha.ac.in. State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash shared in a series of a tweet about the Class 12th science results that are slated to be declared tomorrow.

The results for arts and commerce streams would be released in the coming days by the third week of August itself. Earlier in July, the government of Odisha had cancelled the pending papers of higher secondary classes. This year around 1 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12th exams in science stream.

+2 Science Result will be declared on 12th. August by CHSE(O) as declared by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon'ble Minister School & Mass Education, Odisha. — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 10, 2020

+2 Science Result will be declared on 12th. August at 12.30 PM in CHSE(O) and the result will be available on https://t.co/4jIvMztTIK — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 11, 2020

Image courtesy: http://www.orissaresults.nic.in/

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th result once it is out?

Copy the link orissaresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Odisha 12th result 2020.

Click enter, you will be redirected to the Odisha plus result 2020 homepage.

You will see ‘CHSE Odisha result 2020 science’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for CHSE Odisha 12th result.

Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the Odisha 12th result 2020.

Click enter and it will lead to the Odisha plus result 2020.

Check for the name and marks on the CHSE Odisha 12th result.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for Odisha 12th result 2020.

Odisha plus two results 2020 updates

The Odisha state government has announced a special assessment scheme for cancelled papers where they would be awarded an average of marks from their top 3 subjects. However if a student has appeared in only 3 papers, then the remaining cancelled subjects would be given an average mark of his/her top 2 performing subjects. The CHSE Odisha cancelled papers were originally scheduled from March 23 to March 28, 2020. These papers were cancelled because of the restrictions on the opening of educational institutes across the country. Reportedly, around 22 papers were cancelled across the streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail etc.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock