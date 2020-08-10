CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 For Science And Commerce To Be Out By Third Week Of August

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or the CHSE will be declaring the results of CHSE Odisha 12th result for the science and commerce stream in the third week of August. The arts stream students will have to wait a bit longer until the end of August. The education minister of the state, Samir Dash, recently announced that the higher secondary students can expect the results in the month of August. Students who have registered for the 2019-2020 batches for the Odisha plus result 2020 can log in to the links provided below on the day.

12th result 2020 CHSE Odisha result 2020 details

The official link to access the CHSE Odisha 12th result is orissaresults.nic.in and a second link that is bseodisha.ac.in. According to reports, several teachers from CHSE Odisha are in the midst of correcting the papers. The evaluation process is reported to be wrapped by the second week followed by a result declaration in the third week despite partial lockdown restrictions.

The below CHSE exams could not be conducted due to the initial lockdown in the country

Biology Economics Logic Geography computer application cost accounting statistics anthropology sociology tourism and hospitality agriculture automotive electronics hardware and retail

The examinations could not be conducted due to delay in the academic year, examinations as well as admissions. The examinations were called off. The CHSE decided on awarding the students by calculating the best performing marks of the exams that were conducted and finding an average out of the highest-scoring paper. For science students, the average of the best three papers will be scored for the final grading system. The state education minister Samir Dash had made a declaration of cancellation of exams after the coronavirus situation continued to take a toll on public health. The exams between March 23 and March 28 for all streams were cancelled.

The state ministry for Odisha has adopted the protocols set by the Supreme Court, as per reports. The CHSE has closely monitored the developments of CBSE exam cancellations which acted as a benchmark for evaluations for the board to announce the Odisha 12th result 2020. This year, the result declaration dates were greatly hampered by the COVID-19 situation. In 2019, the results were announced in June. This year the 12th result 2020 CHSE Odisha result 2020 announcements were delayed by over a month.

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th result once it is out?