GUJCET Result 2020: GSEB Releases Results At Gseb.org; Check Out The Details

The GSEB (Gujarat School Education Board) has announced the results of GUJCET 2020 (Gujarat Common Entrance Test) on its official website on September 5. The GUJCET result 2020 has been released on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar - http://www.gseb.org/. All the students can log onto the site to check their test results by entering their roll numbers (mentioned on the admit card) on the result page.

Though the results have been declared, the mark sheets for the same will not be available as of now. GSEB will be announcing the mark sheet release date soon. Following the declaration of the results, the students will have the option of applying for the GUJCET 2020 answer key, the details of which will soon be announced by GSEB. As per GSEB, the GUJCET 2020 mark sheet for students of other boards will be sent to them via post.

Here are the steps to check GUJCET 2020 results

Step 1: Go to www.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET Result 2020 link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit and view GUJCET 2020 result.

GUJCET answer key 2020

GSEB released the GUJCET 2020 answer key on August 29. They also gave the students the option to challenge the answers or point out any discrepancy in the answer key till September 1, 2020, along with the correct solution. GSEB also gave an official email id - Gsebsciencekey2020@gmail.com to address any queries or doubts that the students had.

GUJCET Exam 2020

GUJCET 2020 was conducted on August 24 by GSEB for which the students had to physically appear. The exam dates for GUJCET 2020 were changed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was finally conducted while following the social distancing norms. GUJCET exam has 4 main subjects, which are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology, and each carries 40 questions of one mark each. The exam also has a negative marking of .25 marks for each wrong answer.

