CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 To Be Declared On Sept 5 On Orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020 on Saturday, September 5. The results will be released online on the official website orissaresults.nic.in. The candidates can also check their results on chseodisha.nic.in. This year as many as 2 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE Plus two Arts Examinations in the month of March. A few papers were cancelled after the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic situation. The results were also delayed but would now be released online.

Candidates will be able to check their individual CHSE Plus Two Arts results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. The result will be announced in a press conference and candidates will be able to check their individual results once the press conference concludes. Apart from the official website, different private portals will also host the Odisha Plus Two Arts results. Students are however advised to check their results from the official website for authentication.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result:

To check your result first go to the official website orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link 'Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020'. Enter your roll number, registration number, and date of birth. Submit the entry and view results. Download the results for future reference

This year, Odisha Plus Two results are being declared based on the alternative assessment scheme adopted by CHSE. As per the decision taken, students would be marked on the basis of the papers attempted. The marks would be given as an average of the best of three or best of two, depending on how many papers the students attempted. Moreover, the marks for the cancelled papers would be awarded in accordance with the promotion policy devised by the CHSE. CHSE has earlier already published the CHSE Plus Two Science and Commerce results and the results for both the stream were calculated based on the same formula.

