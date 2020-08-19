CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 Declared At ‘orissaresults.nic.in’

Council of Higher Education or the CHSE has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 on the official website of the council. The students who were registered for the 2019-2020 batch of 12th result 2020 in commerce stream can learn how he/she has performed in the annual exams. The results were announced today that is August 19 by 11.30 pm. Students who are yet to find out the Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 can follow the link- orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 out now

The examinations for CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 was originally scheduled in March but was later postponed. As the coronavirus situation did not subside, the council authorities cancelled the examinations. The students were marked on the basis of an average scheme. CHSE reportedly followed the CBSE board evaluations and markings to mark its pupils. On August 19, the state education minister Shri Samir Ranjan Dash had revealed the result declaration dates for all the streams.

As the declaration of CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 is out, students will soon be given dates about the compartment examinations for rev-evaluation. However, students who have cleared the examinations can now submit the provisional mark sheets for undergraduate and diploma courses. Students will soon receive the hard copy of mark sheets in the respective institutions.

Here are the steps to check the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020:

Copy the link orissaresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Odisha plus two result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘12th result 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for CHSE Odisha result 2020. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Check for the name and marks on the 12th result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for Odisha plus two result 2020.

Here are some alternate links to find out CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

The CHSE authorities had announced the results of science stream for class 12th earlier. Out of the total number of students, 70.21% cleared the examinations this year. From about 97546 students, about 68,374 cleared the science examinations. Out of the total passing students, 38,301 were boys and 30,073 were girls. Last year, about 70.26% of the total commerce students had passed the examinations. CHSE will also be announcing the results for the plus two arts as well as vocational results by the end of August. Over two lakh students are waiting for the results to be announced for both the aforementioned streams.

