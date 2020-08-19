CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 Toppers Name Yet To Be Revealed; Check Result Status

Council of Higher Education or the CHSE has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 on the official website of the council. The students who were registered for the 2019-2020 batch of 12th result 2020 in commerce stream can learn how he/she has performed in the annual exams. The results were announced today that is August 19 by 11.30 pm. Students who are yet to find out the Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 can follow the link- orissaresults.nic.in. This year, the passing percentage is 70.27% which is a 4.69% increase since 2019. Here is everything to know about the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 topper.
The CHSE results this year saw a rise in the overall passing percentage. Out of the total number of students who appeared for the examinations, 74.95% have successfully cleared the examinations. In 2019, the passing percentage was 70.26%. In 29 higher secondary schools, 100% passing percentage has been observed. However, two junior colleges had 0% passing percentage in the state. Out of the total 25785 students, about 19318 have passed. The remaining students can appear for the compartment exams, the dates for which will be announced in the upcoming days. In the CHSE exams, Nayagarh district attained the highest passing percentage of 88.7%. The council is yet to announce the student toppers of the commerce exams. Students can keep checking with the board website for the examination's individual toppers.
Also Read | CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 Declared At ‘orissaresults.nic.in’
|
Number of students appearing for the exams
|
18,828
|
Passing percentage of students
|
74.95%
|
Passed number of girls
|
7,103
|
Passed number of boys
|
12,215
Also Read | CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 To Be Out Tomorrow At ‘orissaresults.nic.in’
Also Read | CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020: Odisha 12th Commerce & Arts Results To Be Out Soon
Also Read | CHSE Odisha 12th Science 2020 Topper Name Yet To Be Revealed; Check Result Status