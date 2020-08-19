CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 Toppers Name Yet To Be Revealed; Check Result Status

Council of Higher Education or the CHSE has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 on the official website of the council. The students who were registered for the 2019-2020 batch of 12th result 2020 in commerce stream can learn how he/she has performed in the annual exams. The results were announced today that is August 19 by 11.30 pm. Students who are yet to find out the Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 can follow the link- orissaresults.nic.in. This year, the passing percentage is 70.27% which is a 4.69% increase since 2019. Here is everything to know about the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 topper.

CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 topper details here

The CHSE results this year saw a rise in the overall passing percentage. Out of the total number of students who appeared for the examinations, 74.95% have successfully cleared the examinations. In 2019, the passing percentage was 70.26%. In 29 higher secondary schools, 100% passing percentage has been observed. However, two junior colleges had 0% passing percentage in the state. Out of the total 25785 students, about 19318 have passed. The remaining students can appear for the compartment exams, the dates for which will be announced in the upcoming days. In the CHSE exams, Nayagarh district attained the highest passing percentage of 88.7%. The council is yet to announce the student toppers of the commerce exams. Students can keep checking with the board website for the examination's individual toppers.

CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 topper and other details in a nutshell

Number of students appearing for the exams 18,828 Passing percentage of students 74.95% Passed number of girls 7,103 Passed number of boys 12,215

Here are the steps to check the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 topper and other details

Copy the link orissaresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Odisha plus two result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘12th result 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for CHSE Odisha result 2020. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the Odisha 12th commerce result 2020. Check for the name and marks on the 12th result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for Odisha plus two result 2020.

Here are some third party links to find out CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020 topper:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Students will have to cross-check the below details in the Odisha plus two result 2020 on the website to avoid any future discrepancies-

Roll Number

Candidate’s Name

Subject Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Date of Birth (DOB)

School/Center’s Name

Obtained Marks in Practical

Total Marks

Result Percentage

Grading System & Final Result

School Code

Appearing Type

Subject Names

Obtained Marks in Theory (TH/SS/TH+SS)

Print Option for PDF Download

Other Details

