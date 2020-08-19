CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 Declared: 74.95% Students Pass

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced its Class XII Commerce stream board examination results on August 19. Candidates can visit the state board's official websites 'chseodisha.nic.in' and 'orissaresults.nic.in' in order to check their results online. A total of 74.95 percent of students cleared this year's Odisha board Class XII Commerce stream examination. As per the board, 19318 students out of 25785 who appeared in the Commerce exam have passed.

Here are the steps to check the CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020:

Step 1. Copy the link orissaresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Odisha 12th commerce result 2020.

Step 2. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Odisha plus two results 2020 homepage.

Step 3. You will see ‘12th result 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials.

Step 4. Enter the registration number and Date-of-Birth.

Step 5. Click enter and it will lead to the Odisha 12th commerce result 2020.

Step 6. Take a print-out of the result or keep an e-copy for future reference.

Here are some alternate links to find out CHSE Odisha 12th commerce result 2020:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

The board examination for Class XII students was originally scheduled between March 23 and March 28 but was postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus lockdown announced by the Prime Minister on March 24. The examinations for all streamed were cancelled and the students were marked with the help of an average scheme decided by the board.

CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on August 12

The state education board had announced the results of the science stream on August 12. From about 97546 students, about 68,374 cleared the examinations. Out of the total passing students, 38,301 were boys and 30,073 were girls. The passing percentage of the board was 70.21%. Last year that is in 2019, about 70.26% of the total commerce students had passed the examinations.

(Image Credit: PTI)