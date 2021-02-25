CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam Datesheet For Class 12th Released, Check Here

Odisha Government announced the exanimation schedule for Plus II students on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The examination schedule for students across Arts, Science and Commerce stream has been announced on its official website on the council of higher secondary education’s website, chseodisha.nic.in. Here are more details about the exam.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two exam date

The CHSE Odisha 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on May 18. The examination will commence on May 18 and continue till June 12. Candidates must also note that the examination for vocational courses is scheduled from May 28, 2021.

Read | JEE Main 2021 exam analysis PAPER-I (Afternoon session): 'Moderate level of difficulty'

The board also revealed that it has been estimated by the State Education Department that around 3.50 lakh students will be taking the examination this year across the three streams. The CHSE Odisha Plus two exam usually starts with the English paper. However, this year Physics is the first paper. The exception has been made keeping in mind the students’ preparation for the national level competitive exams which will begin soon after the CHSE Odisha 2021 exam. The English paper which is the second paper this year is scheduled to be conducted on February 19. Here is the entire date sheet for CHSE Odisha 2021 exam date.

Source: CHSE Odisha

Read | Students To Answer Questions For 80 Marks In Class 10 Odisha Board Exams

Students must note that the practical examinations will be conducted between April 24 to May 8. The duration will be as follows. Students can also check the marks allotted for every exam.

Duration

03 Hours: 60 Marks

03 hours: 30 Marks

02 hours: 15 Marks

Read| RRB NTPC 5th phase exam dates announced, CBT-1 from March 4 to 27; check full details here

More about CHSE Odisha 2021

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE (O)) is a Board of Education imparting Senior Higher Secondary that is Class 11 & Class 12 Courses for public and private schools, as well as Colleges under the State Government of Odisha. According to its website, the council was established in 1982, in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Act 1982. It received the Governor of Odisha's assent on 23 October 1982.

It is responsible for regulating, controlling, and developing Higher Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. The council offers courses for Arts, Science, Commerce as well as vocational education stream. Here is a list of all subjects in which courses are offered by CHSE.

Political Science

Economics

History

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Botany

Zoology

Electronics

Computer Science

Bio-Technology

Computer Application & Statistics

Geography

Accountancy

Business Studies

Education

Information Technology

Physiology

Anthropology

Indian Music

Home Science

English

Hindi

Logic

Psychology

Sanskrit

Read | NEET PG 2021 to have lesser number of questions, higher fee and new exam timings

Image Source: Shutterstock