RRB NTPC 5th Phase Exam Dates Announced, CBT-1 From March 4 To 27; Check Full Details Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the fifth phase of NTPC recruitment exams. According to the official notice, RRB NTPC 5th phase CBT-1 will be held on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27. Approximately, 19 lakh candidates are scheduled in the fifth phase of the exam.

The exam date and city intimation link has been activated on the official website at 5 pm on February 23. Candidates can download and check their date of exam and the city of their exam center. SC/ST candidates can also download their free travelling authority from the link. The RRB NTPC 5th phase admit card will be released four days prior to the exam date. Thus, the RRB NTPC admit card will be released from February 28 onwards.

"For the candidates who are scheduled in the above dates, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 23.02.2021 at 05.00 PM. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.," the official notice reads.

In addition to the dates mentioned above, the RRB NTPC exams are also being scheduled for March 15, 19, and 20th. However, the exam date and city intimation link for the candidates who are scheduled for these three dates will be notified later. "For the candidates who will be scheduled on these three dates, necessary intimation will be sent to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates," the official notice reads.

RRB NTPC 5th Phase Exams

RRB is conducting NTPC recruitment exams in various phases to avoid crowding at the exam centre. Nearly 1.26 crore applicants have applied for the RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment against 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exam began on December 28. Computer-based test (CBT) for this recruitment will be held till the end of March in a few more phases. Around 23 lakh candidates had appeared in the first phase of the exam that was held on December 28. The second phase of the exam was held from January 16 to 30 in which 27 lakh candidates were scheduled. Around 28 lakh candidates appeared for the third phase of RRB NTPC exam held from January 31 to February 12 and 15 lakh candidates were scheduled for the fourth phase of the exam which began on February 15 and will end on March 3. Out of the remaining 32 lakh candidates, 19 lakh of them have been scheduled in the fifth phase of the exam commencing from March 4. The remaining 13 lakh candidates will be scheduled in the subsequent phases.