NEET PG 2021 To Have Lesser Number Of Questions, Higher Fee And New Exam Timings

NEET PG 2021: National Board of Education (NBE) Tuesday released the information bulletin and started the online registration process for NEET-PG 2021. The online registration link will be active from 3 pm on February 23 till March 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

NBE, this year, has made some major changes in the scheme of the exam. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Post-graduate programmes will be held on April 18. Read on to know some of the major changes in the examination.

NEET PG 2021: Major Changes this year

1. NEET PG Exam Pattern:

NBE has made a change to the exam pattern of NEET PG 2021. The number of questions has been reduced from earlier 300 to 200 now. Hence, the candidates will have to attempt 200 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 800 marks (4 marks each). There will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer. The qualifying criteria for the counselling round remain the same that is General - 50 Percentile, SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)- 40 Percentile, and UR PWD -- 45 Percentile.

2. NEET PG Exam Timing:

NBE has also changed the timing of the exam this year. However, the duration of the exam remains the same as before i.e., 3 hours 30 minutes. The timing of the exam will be 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Last year, the exam was conducted from 3:30 pm to 7 pm. The entry of candidates will begin at 12 pm and close at 1:30 pm.

Also Read| NEET PG 2021 Registration Process Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Also Read| UP Abhyudaya Yojana: All you need to know about free coaching for civil services, JEE, NEET

3. Increase in the Registration fee:

NBE has also increased the registration fee for NEET-PG 2021 this year. The NEET-PG registration fee is Rs 5015 for general and OBC candidates and Rs 3835 for SC, ST, PwD category candidates. In the year 2020, the registration fee for general and OBC category candidates was Rs 3750 and for SC/ST/PWD candidates it was Rs 2750.

4. Number of Exam Centres:

NBE has increased the number of exam centres for NEET-PG this year. This has been done to avoid the crowd at exam centres and maintain social distancing in order to protect the candidates from getting infected. Last year the number of exam centres was 162 which has been increased to 255 this year.

5. Tie-breaking criteria:

In the event of two or more candidates obtaining the same score, the merit position shall be determined using only four criteria this year. Earlier, there were eight criteria for tie-breaking. The four criteria include -Candidate having a greater number of correct responses in the question paper; having a lesser number of negative responses in the question paper; Older candidate will be placed at a better merit position, and candidates securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed at a better merit position.

Read the official notification here.

Click here to register online for NEET PG 2021