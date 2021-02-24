JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis PAPER-I (Afternoon Session): 'Moderate Level Of Difficulty'

The National Testing Agency started the JEE Main 2021 with the Paper 2 exam yesterday on February 23. The exams for papers 2A B.Arch and 2B B.Planning were held yesterday. JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 exam was conducted today for the registered candidates in two sessions. The exam is held for those who aspire to take admissions in B.E. / B. Tech courses. According to the students of FIITJEE Noida, the difficulty level of JEE Main 2021 paper conducted today was easy to moderate level. For all the people who want to know about the immediate reaction and paper analysis of the JEE Main 2021 exam for Paper 2 conducted today, here is everything you need to know.

JEE Main 2021 exam analysis PAPER-I for B.E. / B. Tech (Afternoon session)

A total of 90 questions were asked in the JEE Main Paper – 1 exam. The total number of marks for the exam was 300. The paper consisted of three parts and every part had two sections.

Part-I- Physics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100

JEE Main 2021 exam analysis PAPER-I: The difficulty level of questions

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Some of the numerical based questions required lengthy calculations. The students have mentioned that more weightage was given to chapters of Coordinate Geometry, 3D & Vector Algebra.

Physics – Easy level. Majorly, the questions were asked from SHM & Oscillations, Heat and Thermodynamics. 2 to 3 fact-based questions from Modern Physics were also asked. Numerical based questions were easy but had lengthy calculations Questions covered all chapters of Class 11 and 12 and the section was a balanced one.

Chemistry - Moderate level. More weightage was given to Physical Chemistry as compared to Organic & Inorganic Chemistry.

The questions which were asked in the exam covered almost all the chapters of Class 11 and 12 from the CBSE Board. The students have reported that it was a balanced paper. The overall level of difficulty is described by the students at a moderate level. Out of the three papers, Mathematics was the toughest and Physics was the easiest.

(The above analysis has been provided by Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida. The difficulty level of questions is as reported by the students.)

