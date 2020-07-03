CISCE 2020 Releases New Marking Scheme For ICSE 10th And ISC 12th Board Cancelled Papers

CISCE, which refers to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, recently released a revised marking scheme for cancelled papers. The new assessment formulae are derived for the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board cancelled papers that were supposed to be conducted from July 1st to July 14th. Candidates can check the official notification at cisce.org.

To help the students and parents go through the new assessment scheme i.e. Marks imputation formulae, copy-paste this URL onto the browser - https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/CIR_ICSE_02072020.pdf. But before that, read on to know why the marking scheme was revised for the cancelled ICSE board papers.

CISCE new marking scheme released

The key points of the revised assessment scheme are mentioned below.

Average marks scored by the student in the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board papers (which were already conducted) were taken into consideration.

Internal Assessment (for 10th Class) or Subject project and Practical Work will be taken into account while marking the cancelled papers.

Percentage Subject Internal Assessment (for ICSE/ 10th Class) or Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (For 12th / ISC) will also play an important role while grading the remaining papers.

New Marks imputation formulae were designed to test General Academic Ability.

According to the expert statisticians of the country (who helped to design the new imputation formulae for these cancelled board exam papers), the evaluation matrix ensures fairness to all the candidates who had appeared in the board exams.

As per the new grading matrix released by CISCE, the result of the ICSE, ISC examination will be declared on or before July 15, 2020, on the official site.

The Council experts state that the internal assessment component tells about a student’s proficiency while the average marks in the best three subjects tell about the student's general academic ability.

Image courtesy: CISCE official website

Here is an example of how the students of ICSE 10th and ISC 12th would be assessed for their cancelled papers. Take a look at the example that was shared in the PDF uploaded by the official CISCE website.

Image courtesy: CISCE official website

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock