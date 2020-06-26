ICSE 2020 Results Date: ICSE Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced; Read Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the ICSE Board on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will announce its Class 10 and Class 12 results in mid-July. The ICSE Board in principle agreed with similar notification but said that it may consider conducting the optional exam for class 10 as well. The Court also permitted CBSE to go ahead with its assessment scheme to award marks to students for cancelled exams.

In a big relief to students across the country, the CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the Board has decided to cancel the remaining Class X and XII board examinations in light of the rising number of COVID cases across the country.

READ | CBSE & ICSE to take decision on scrapping Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on Wednesday

READ | CBSE 2020 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams cancelled: Latest news from Supreme Court here

'Conducive time' will be decided by the Centre

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBSE through the MHRD told the Supreme Court that for now, the exams that were scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will be conducted at a conducive time for the Class XII students. The “conducive time” will be decided by the Centre.

Class XII students will also have the option of either sitting for the exam at a later date or accept the results on the basis of their last three internal assessments. Class X board exams, on the other hand, stand permanently cancelled and the results will be declared on the basis of the internal assessment only. Further, all the results of Class X and XII on the basis of internal assessment will be declared by July 15.

READ | CBSE News Update: HRD Ministry to introduce a uniform grading system

READ | CBSE likely to inform Supreme Court on Tuesday about its decision on pending board exams