NIT Warangal Exams Evaluation Details And Marking Scheme After Cancellation Of Exams

National Institute of Technology, Warangal stated in its recent notification that all the final semesters of the institution will be cancelled owing to the nationwide lockdown and coronavirus scare in the country. The examination committee along with the senate agreed to the move in a meeting held on June 1, 2020. After discussing the various obstacles and parameters regarding conducting the exams, the committee made a decision to find alternate marking schemes and evaluation procedures, as mentioned in the elaborate notification.

Here is the alternate marking scheme and evaluation procedure for the NIT Warangal exams:

Students will have to attend all the online classes and lectures organised by the NIT Warangal. All students’ attendance will be considered following the standard procedure. For grading systems and marking schemes, the evaluators will follow the previous semester's marks that were obtained by the students of NIT Warangal. Theory and external lab practical exams which were due will also be marked based on the previous semesters.

One proposal for the grading formula as mentioned in the notification that is S (Ex), A, B, C, D and P. This means that none of the students enrolled in the end-semesters will be failed. For courses like UG, MTech, MSc, MCA there will be no more examinations for the last semester. In the cases of MBA students, 30-mark case analysis or an open book test can be conducted depending on the situation during the mid-quarter exams.

Note all the important dates for the academic evaluation 2019-2020 after the cancellation of NIT Warangal exams:

Image Credits: NIT Warangal Website

Students who are unhappy with the results can opt for a ‘one-time measure’ to reappear for the desired subject in a later tenure. The examination for the same will follow a 60/40 format. The former for written and the latter for internal assessments. The marks provided for the same will be final and cannot override the initial marks.

Here is what the notice read:

“Students' choice for "ONE-time measure": If any student is not satisfied with this grade after the results are published, he/she can opt for writing the end semester exam physically as a "ONE-time measure" once the institute resumes its function. Hence, the grades of such students will be finalized only then. Students can opt for one or multiple courses for writing exams under "ONE-time measure". Such students have to write the end-semester examination for a maximum of 60 marks. Marks in mid-semester and internal examinations conducted before 14th March 2020 will be taken for the remaining 40 and grade will be awarded as per the normal procedure. The marks secured in "ONE-time measure" exam will be final.”

