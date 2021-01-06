CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 Invites Applications For 690 ASI Posts; See Details

Latest CISF ASI recruitment notification invites 690 posts for Assistant Sub Inspectors position. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at cisf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is by February 5, 2021. Out of the total 690 vacancies, 536 are for General category students, while the rest are reserved for SC and ST candidates. Candidates should note that only Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD and Constable/Tradesmen with 5 years of regular service as of August 1, 2020, can apply for the ASI post. The vacancies for the post of ASI would be filled through the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE). Read on for more information on CISF ASI recruitment 2021.

CISF ASI recruitment 2021

CISF recruitment 2021 last date of application - February 5, 2021

Last date of receipt of the application receiving DIsG - February 12, 2021.

CISF vacancy 2021 - 690 posts

Eligibility Criteria - Candidate must have a graduate degree from a recognized University.

Age Limit for CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 - 35 years (Age relaxation would be present for reserved category candidates according to the government norms)

Selection Criteria for CISF ASI 2021 posts

Selection is done on the basis of service records of the candidates, as well as a written exam, physical efficiency test, and medical exam. The final selection would be based on the merit list. Interested candidates can submit their applications to the concerned zonal DIG of CISF. The candidates can check the official notification for more details.

Candidates would be finally selected based on the merit list, where candidates from the general category need a minimum of 50% of marks out of total 200 marks. While those belonging to SC/ST category would have to secure 45 percent marks. The written exam for CISF ASI recruitment will have an OMR based question paper in MCQ format. Candidates would be given a 3 and a half hours time to attempt the written exam. Students should well prepare in the subjects like General Intelligence and reasoning, General awareness & Professional Knowledge, Numerical Ability, Comprehension and communication skill to get a good score in the written exam. Each section would be for 50 marks. Candidates can even set a Google alert for CISF ASI recruitment 2021 to get a free job alert 2021 to get an alert about details regarding the CISF ASI 2021 recruitment.

