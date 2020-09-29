CLAT 2020: CLAT Answer Key Out At Official Website ‘consortiumofnlus.ac.in’

The Consortium of National Law Universities which is responsible of conducting the Common Law Admission Test or the CLAT has now released the official answer keys for CLAT 2020. The answer keys are out on the official website of the consortium. The link for CLAT answer key is consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The students who have appeared for the examinations can download or go through the CLAT answer key 2020 through the official website link mentioned above.

CLAT answer key 2020 details to know

A student can contest the answer key if they find any discrepancies and think that the answer is not correct. The answer key can be contested through a formal application accompanied by the supporting solution for the question whose answer has been contested. The details have all been given on the official website of the consortium.

CLAT exam 2020 notifications

Here is what the notification reads, “Candidates who had appeared in CLAT-2020 may file their objections by logging into their CLAT account and clicking on the Raise Objections button. The objections can be filed till September 29, 2020, up to 12:00 (Midnight) after which the link will be deactivated. Objections received over email or phone calls will not be considered. The Final Key shall be published on October 3, 2020."

Another statement on the website reads, “Candidates will be given an option to revise their preferences of NLUs if they so desire. Candidates are advised to regularly check Consortium’s websites. The Consortium has also resolved that instead of collecting fee for the entire year which is the usual practice, in view of Covid-19 hardship, only 50% fee shall be paid at the time of admission in different National Law Universities."

The CLAT 2020 has released following CLAT answer keys

Here is how one can check the CLAT 2020 answer key which has been released by the officials

Follow the link consortiumofnlus.ac.in to head to the official website of CLAT answer key 2020. Find the latest announcements link for CLAT answer key 2020. On the left-hand side of the page, there is a direct notice tab under which one has to click on the ‘CLAT 2020 - UG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys and CLAT 2020 - PG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys’ for CLAT answer key 2020. Click on the link and it will lead to another page of CLAT answer key 2020. Check the CLAT answer key 2020 which is in PDF format.

