CLAT 2020: Common Law Admission Test Postponed Again, To Be Held On September 28

The Consortium of National Law Universities has postponed the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2020 on September 28, 2020. The conducting body will release the CLAT admit card 2020 on the official website at www.consortiumfnlus.ac.in a few days before the exam. The exam would now be conducted on September 28th from 2 pm IST to 4 pm. The consortium of national law universities decided about the rescheduling of the CLAT 2020 exam recently.

The exam for both UG and PG candidates would be conducted on September 28. This decision is taken due to the existing lockdown in West Bengal and Bihar until September 7 and Sept 6 respectively and therefore decided to postpone the CLAT 2020 exam further from September 7th to September 28th. The dates for the CLAT exam has been changed several times due to the pandemic issues this year.

How to download CLAT 2020 admit card?

Students need to visit the official website of CLAT 2020 for CLAT admit card download at www.consortiumfnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, they can enter their mobile number and password for CLAT 2020 login.

In the next window, students can check and opt for CLAT admit card download

They can also take a print out of the CLAT admit card 2020.

However, before proceeding for CLAT admit card download, candidates need to keep a check on the website for CLAT admit card 2020 date.

What is CLAT 2020 exam?

CLAT 2020 exam is the entrance exam for admissions in graduate and postgraduate courses in law. A candidate for the LLM programme in CLAT 2020 will have to solve a total of 120 MCQ questions in two hours. To pass the CLAT exam, one has to secure at least 40 per cent of marks. The requirement of passing marks for reserved category is 35 per cent. For any kind of requests of assistance and clarifications, a candidate should contact on clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Or should contact on the contact no. 080 47162020 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM on all working days. All the candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to know all the latest CLAT news and updates about CLAT 2020.

