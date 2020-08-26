CLAT 2020: CLAT Admit Card To Release Soon At 'consortiumfnlus.ac.in'

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2020 on September 7, 2020. The conducting body will also release the CLAT admit card 2020 on the official website at www.consortiumfnlus.ac.in. When the CLAT admit card 2020 comes out, students would be able to download the same from the site. Here are further details about CLAT 2020 and CLAT admit card 2020 date that you must check out. Read on:

CLAT 2020: CLAT admit card to be out soon

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct CLAT 2020 on September 7, 2020. However, it has not yet released the CLAT admit card 2020 date on the official website. As per an update on the website, the Consortium of National Law Universities will announce the CLAT admit card 2020 date soon. So, interested students need to keep a check on the site at www.consortiumfnlus.ac.in for latest updates about CLAT 2020.

CLAT admit card download

The conducting body will release the CLAT admit card 2020 date soon. After that, eligible and interested candidates would be able to download their CLAT admit card 2020 before the CLAT exam 2020. So, we have mentioned steps for CLAT admit card download for CLAT 2020 below. Check them out:

Students need to visit the official website of CLAT 2020 for CLAT admit card download at www.consortiumfnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, they can enter their mobile number and password for CLAT 2020 login.

In the next window, students can check and opt for CLAT admit card download

They can also take a print out of the CLAT admit card 2020.

However, before proceeding for CLAT admit card download, candidates need to keep a check on the website for CLAT admit card 2020 date.

CLAT exam 2020 details

The online registration process for CLAT 2020 started on January 1, 2020, and went on till July 10, 2020. Earlier, CLAT exam 2020 was supposed to take place on May 10, 2020. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it experienced delay several times from June 21, August 22, to September 7. Moreover, the CLAT admit card 2020 date is not out yet.

CLAT exam 2020 would take place in September. The two-hour exam would happen from 2 pm till 4 pm on the mentioned date. For further details about CLAT admit card download and CLAT exam 2020, students need to refer to the official website.

