CLAT 2020: Check Steps To Download CLAT Admit Card 2020 From 'consortiumofnlus.in'

The Consortium of National Law Universities or CNLU recently released the CLAT admit card 2020. Registered candidates can check the official website of CLAT 2020 at www.consortiumofnlus.in. Moreover, the conducting body has announced the CLAT exam release date. It will take place on September 28, 2020, Monday. Here are further details about CLAT 2020 and other information that you must check out right away. Read on:

CLAT 2020: CLAT exam release date out

The Consortium of National Law Universities released CLAT admit card 2020 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses on September 15, 2020, Tuesday. Students who had registered for CLAT 2020 can download CLAT admit card 2020 from the official website at www.consortiumofnlus.in. Additionally, CNLU has announced the CLAT exam release date. As per the notification, CLAT 2020 would take place on September 28, 2020.

CLAT 2020: CLAT admit card download

The Consortium of National Law Universities has also released a notice consisting of instructions for candidates. CLAT admit card 2020 would also work as a movement pass to allow students to travel through containment zones to appear for their CLAT 2020 exam. CLAT admit card 2020 would have a self-declaration form, which the aspirant has to sign and show at the entrance gate before submitting ahead. Moreover, candidates can view information like roll number, centre, and application number for CLAT exam. Thus, here are the steps for CLAT admit card download. Check them out:

CLAT admit card download

Here are the steps to download CLAT 2020 admit card

Students need to visit the official website at www.consortiumofnlus.in for CLAT admit card download

They need to enter their login ID, and password for CLAT admit card 2020

A new page would appear with the link- CLAT admit card download

After clicking on it, CLAT admit card 2020 would appear on the screen

Candidates have to download and take a printout for future reference

All the registered candidates would have to carry their CLAT admit card 2020 on the CLAT exam day. They would also have to follow all the safety guidelines mentioned on the same. For further details, students can visit the official website of CLAT 2020 at www.consortiumofnlus.in.

