Rajasthan PTET 2020 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download It

Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam is postponed and will now be conducted on August 16, 2020. The admit card will also be released on August 1, 2020. The Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam will be conducted on August 16, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 12.00 PM. PTET exam is the Pre Teacher Eligibility Test, which was earlier scheduled for May 10. Candidates can check the official website ptetdcb2020.com or ptetdcb2020.org for the latest information.

The PTET is an eligibility test to enroll for a 2-year course wherein candidates gain training for pursuing a career in teaching. PTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020. Rajasthan PTET is being conducted by the Dungar College, Bikaner, this year. It was conducted by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in 2018 and 2017, whereas Kota University had conducted the exam in 2016. Post the exam on August 16, the results are slated to come on August 29 while the counselling registration is scheduled to start from September 1st.

How to download PTET 2020 admit card

The Rajasthan PTET 2020 admit card will be uploaded on the official website with the URL- http://ptetdcb2020.com/pTet2020/hSPteTMaiPage.php

One can also refer to the URL - https://ptet.in/ptet-exam-2020-test-series-important-questions/

Once the link is activated on the homepage, click on the PTET 2020 admit card link.

A new page will open. Add your ‘Form Number’ or ‘Roll Number’ to access your Rajasthan PTETE admit card

Click on the ‘Proceed’ button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Save it for future reference.

Image courtesy: PTET official website

Rajasthan PTET 2020 and Rajasthan University BTech admission updates

According to a news report, over four lakh candidates have registered for this year’s Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam. 3,27,720 applicants have registered for two years B.Ed. Exam while 1,53,696 have submitted their applications for four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. Dungar College, Bikaner is conducting the admissions through Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam. The courses offered include two-year B.Ed course and four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed.

On the other hand, the registrations and application process for BTech admission in Rajasthan University’s BTech colleges has started on July 30, 2020. The interested candidates can register in Rajasthan University’s engineering admission process which is commonly known as REAP on the official website, cegreap2020.com. The last date to pay the application fee is August 20, 2020.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock