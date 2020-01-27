CMAT 2020 Exam Time, Date, Venue Revealed; Check It Out Here

74,486 candidates have successfully applied for the CMAT 2020 exam. The exam is held for admission to MBA and PGDM conducted by the NTA. Here is more information about the venue, date and time of the CMAT 2020 exam:

CMAT 2020 details- CMAT exam date and CMAT exam time

The CMAT 2020 will be held on January 28, 2020, as declared by NTA after being postponed from January 24, 2020. The exam will be held in multiple centres in 75 cities in India. The candidates had to choose four cities from the entire list according to their preference for the venue of the CMAT 2020 examination.

The option had been given to the candidates at the time of filling the application form. However, the final venue will be revealed only on the admit card after the candidate has downloaded it. The admit cards are now available for the candidates to download from the official website of CMAT.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Exam 2020: Registration Process, Important Dates, And Other Details

The CMAT 2020 exam will start from 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. The exam is conducted online and the duration of it is three hours. The question paper of CMAT 2020 will have 100 questions in MCQ format from Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The result of CMAT 2020 will be declared on February 7, 2020, tentatively.

Also Read: IBPS SO 2020: Exam Dates, Instructions And Admit Card Details

CMAT 2020 exam day guideline

Candidates are advised to bring the downloaded copy of their CMAT 2020 admit card. Digital, photocopy or scanned picture is not allowed. The candidates would reach the exam centre at least two hours before the reporting time. No electronic items are allowed inside the CMAT 2020 examination hall. Every candidate must carry a photo ID as secondary identity proof. Adhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Passport, Driver’s Licence or College/ University ID cards will be accepted.

Also Read: CBSE Warns 'mischievous' Elements Against Spreading Rumours About Board Exams

Also Read: APPSC 2020 Mains Examinations Revised Dates Are Out Now; Check Details