IBPS SO 2020: Exam Dates, Instructions And Admit Card Details

The Institute of Banking Personal recently announced the exam dates of IBPS SO 2020. The IBPS SO 2020 main exam call letter can be downloaded from the official website by logging in with the candidate’s IBPS SO 2019 Registration Number and password.

The exam is conducted in order to recruit candidates for the posts of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rjbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The exam is conducted in three stages- Prelims, Main Exam and Interview round. IBPS SO 2020 preliminary exam will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2020. The IBPS SO 2020 main exam will be held on January 30, 2021.

The IBPS SO 2020 exam is conducted online which is a computer-based test. It is a 120 minutes’ exam with 150 MCQs to be answered within that time.

IBPS SO 2020 Exam Dates

IBPS SO 2020 Preliminary exam will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2020 and the main examination will be conducted on January 30, 2021. The IBPS SO 2020 main exam will be followed by an interview round scheduled in February 2021 and provisional allotment would be done in April 2021.

Also Read| AGR woes: DoT examining legality of Jan 23 legal deadline for non-telecom PSUs dues

IBPS SO 2020 Admit Card

IBPS SO 2020 admit cards will be released on the website. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of IBPS. The governing body will not send the hard copies of the hall ticket by post or any offline mode. Likewise, the main exam for IBPS SO 2019 will be conducted on January 25, 2020. The admit cards for the same are available on the website until the date of the exam.

Also Read| TNPSC Group 1 notification: Exam date and other details given out so far

Here are the steps to download IBPS SO 2020 admit card

Log on to the official website of IBPS SO 2020

Login using the Registration Number or Password

Applicants will see a Download Admit Card link on their profile. Click on that link.

Admit Card will appear in a new tab. Go through all the details and get a coloured copy of it.

Also Read| TET 2020: TRB releases exam date, application fee, and other details

IBPS SO Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must go through the instructions printed on the back of IBPS SO Admit Card before appearing for IBPS SO. Some important instructions are mentioned below –

Candidates are expected to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

Electronic gadgets such as an electronic calculator, mobile phones and pagers are not allowed inside the test venue.

Students will not be permitted inside the examination hall after the commencement of the test.

Applicants can leave the examination center only after the completion of the test.

Candidates should carry valid ID proof to the examination center on the day of the exam.

Also Read| SBI Clerk Exam 2020: Registration process, important dates, and other details

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock