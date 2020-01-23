SBI Clerk Exam 2020: Registration Process, Important Dates, And Other Details

The notification for SBI Clerk 2020 was released on January 2, 2020 on the official website. The exam is organised by SBI, also known as State Bank Of India to recruit candidates for Clerical Cadre in its different branches across the country. SBI Clerk is one of the most popular bank exams sought after by many aspirants. A huge number of candidates appear year for the same every year.

SBI also facilitates the recruitment for the post of Junior Associates (JA). SBI Clerks (JA) are responsible for all the client interactions and operations related to them. Candidates who get through this exam are appointed as cashiers, depositors, and other posts that form the face of any SBI Bank branch.

Important dates:

Events Dates SBI Clerk 2020 Notification 2nd January 2020 Start of SBI Clerk 2020 Online Application 3rd January 2020 SBI Clerk 2020 Application Form Closes 26th January 2020 Download of call letter for Preliminary Examination Download of call letter for Preliminary Examination SBI Clerk 2020 Exam Date (Preliminary) February / March 2020 Download of call letter for Main Examination April 2020 SBI Clerk 2020 Exam Date (Mains) 19th April 2020 SBI Clerk 2020 Result (Mains + Final) June 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Application fee

Category Application Fee SC/ST/PWD NIL General/OBC/EWS Rs. 750/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

Online application process explained in simple 5 steps:

Click here to go directly to the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 or click on the link here: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijassdec19/ After that click on the tab "Click Here for New Registration" or simply click on the link here if the candidate has not been registered. The candidate will be directed to the page mentioning "Important Points to be Noted". Read those instructions carefully before clicking 'Continue' The candidate should then fill in their details like full name, phone, email id etc. After that, the candidate will receive a registration number and password sent to them via SMS and email.

Image credits: Shutterstock