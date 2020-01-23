The Debate
SBI Clerk Exam 2020: Registration Process, Important Dates, And Other Details

Education

The application for SBI Clerk exam is soon about to close. Here are details about the registration process and other details about the date, notification, etc.

sbi clerk exam registration

The notification for SBI Clerk 2020 was released on January 2, 2020 on the official website. The exam is organised by SBI, also known as State Bank Of India to recruit candidates for Clerical Cadre in its different branches across the country. SBI Clerk is one of the most popular bank exams sought after by many aspirants. A huge number of candidates appear year for the same every year.

Read | Upcoming Bank Exams 2020 Full List Out; Read All The Details Here

SBI also facilitates the recruitment for the post of Junior Associates (JA). SBI Clerks (JA) are responsible for all the client interactions and operations related to them. Candidates who get through this exam are appointed as cashiers, depositors, and other posts that form the face of any SBI Bank branch.

Read | IBPS Clerk Main Exam Date Announced For January 19, 2020

Important dates:

Events

Dates

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification

2nd January 2020

Start of SBI Clerk 2020 Online Application

3rd January 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Application Form Closes

26th January 2020

Download of call letter for Preliminary Examination

Download of call letter for Preliminary Examination

SBI Clerk 2020 Exam Date (Preliminary)

February / March 2020

Download of call letter for Main Examination

April 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Exam Date (Mains)

 

19th April 2020

 

SBI Clerk 2020 Result (Mains + Final)

June 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Application fee

Category

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD

NIL

General/OBC/EWS

Rs. 750/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

 

Online application process explained in simple 5 steps:

  1. Click here to go directly to the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 or click on the link here: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijassdec19/
  2. After that click on the tab "Click Here for New Registration" or simply click on the link here if the candidate has not been registered. 
  3. The candidate will be directed to the page mentioning "Important Points to be Noted". Read those instructions carefully before clicking 'Continue'
  4. The candidate should then fill in their details like full name, phone, email id etc. 
  5. After that, the candidate will receive a registration number and password sent to them via SMS and email.

Read | JKBOSE Result 2019 Declared For Class 12 Kashmir Division; Here Is How To Check Results

Read | IIT JAM 2020 Admit Cards Released: Check Important Dates And Other Updates Here

Image credits: Shutterstock

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA