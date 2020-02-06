CMAT Cut Off 2020: Check Out This Year & Previous Years' Cut-offs In Mumbai Colleges

NTA has released CMAT 2020 Cut-Offs & Scores on February 4, 2020, on NTA CMAT website. https://www.mbauniverse.com/cmat/cutoff The latest update says CMAT cut off for 100 percentile is 347 marks and for 99 to 99.99 percentile the cut off is in the range of 282 – 342 marks. Read details.

CMAT Cut off 2020 Not to Go Up in Top MBA Colleges

CMAT 2020 percentile cut off for MBA admission 2020 may not go up in top MBA colleges as the NTA has awarded a higher percentile at low scores to the test takers. Out of 400 maximum marks, now the 95 to 99.99 percentile is awarded to a wide score range of 251 - 342 marks. It was from 282 to 361 last year.

The MBA admission 2020 based on CMAT 2020 cutoff for MBA/PGDM 2020-22 is open till February/March 2020 in many top MBA colleges in India like K J Somaiya, IFMR, Welingkar, Great Lakes, IMT, GIM, NIBM, PUMBA among others. The admission to PUMBA, K J Somaiya, Welingkar will open in May 2020. These MBA colleges will accept CMAT cut-offs for admission 2020 through DTE CAP for all India category candidates.

Factors Determining CMAT Cut Offs

CMAT cut off percentiles are fixed on the basis of various factors such as the difficulty level of the question paper of that particular year, the average pass percentage of students, etc. Each participating institute will fix the minimum CAT cut off marks for admission (2020-2022) taking the following factors into consideration. Take a look.

Total number of candidates appearing in CMAT exam

Total number of seats available in the institute

The total pass percentage of candidates in CMAT 2020

The difficulty level of CMAT question paper

Overall merit of the CMAT qualifying candidate

Check the expected CMAT cut-offs of top MBA colleges accepting CMAT score. They are based on the assessment of the difficulty level of previous years' CMAT exams.

SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai: 80 | 204 KJ Somaiya Institute of Management: 95-99 N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai: 85 | 216 MET Institute of Management, Mumbai: 97.27 percentile (218) SIMSREE, Mumbai: 99+ Great Lakes Institute of Management: 95-99 Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai: 85 CMAT 2020 cut off for PUMBA: 96 The cut-off for NIBM: 75-80 in CAT. CMAT Cutoff for GIM: Above 90 percentile IMT CMAT Cutoff: 94-95.9

