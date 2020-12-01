Cognizant Eligibility Criteria For Freshers Who Are Seeking A Job; All Details Inside

For any graduate aspirant, Cognizant is one of the best companies to start their career. The company recruits fresh graduates in Cognizant jobs in different roles. If you are a graduate student, you can apply for Cognizant graduate engineer trainee, which will offer you a better work prospect. Graduates who want to start their cognizant careers can check the eligibility criteria for this job drive-

Also read: Republic News Release After Supreme Court Judgement On Arnab Goswami

Cognizant eligibility criteria

1. Only full-time job aspirants in the following streams can apply for Cognizant jobs-

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE),

Computer Science Engineering(CSE),

Mechanical Engineering,

Instrument Engineering,

Network Engineering,

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE),

Electrical Engineering.

Information Technology(IT),

electronics and Telecommunication,

Electronics/Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering,

Also read: Netizens Apprehensive As Sunburn Fest Goa Announces Dates With 20% Capacity Amid Pandemic

2. MCS degree holders are also eligible for the test

3. Students who have M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science are also eligible.

4. One should have more than 60% marks in the 10th and 12th standard and their diploma and graduation.

5. Students who have more than one year gap in their tenth and twelfth standard are not eligible.

6. Students who have a full-time education are only eligible for Cognizant careers.

7. According to Cognizant eligibility criteria, the gap between the semesters in graduation should be less than one year.

8. One should not have any backlog while appearing for the Cognizant career drive.

Also read: In Sushant Case, CBI Has Been Told Of Him Meeting Rhea On June 13; Her Neighbour Confirms

Cognizant policies

1. Aspirants who have appeared in the Cognizant interview in the past six months are not eligible.

2. If one has been rejected in a Cognizant recruitment interview within six months, they are not eligible.

3. If a candidate has been terminated in the past from Cognizant career drive, the candidate is ineligible.

4. If a candidate misses the interview due to any unavoidable circumstances, he or she can apply again.

Also read: WHO Warns Of 'immediate Second Peak' Of COVID-19 As Countries Start Lifting Restrictions

Documents required for Cognizant recruitment-

Aspirants should submit the original mark sheets of their 10th and 12th standard and graduation or post-graduation degree during their interview. Additionally, they should also provide photocopies of their documents

One updated CV

Passport size photographs

Original Identity proof issued by the Indian Government, i.e., Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Voter ID, Passport

Also read: Unacademy Database Hacked, Almost 22 Million Users' Data Compromised: Reports

The Cognizant hiring program is organized every year. Cognizant conducts an entrance test. One should pass the written test, which has four subsections - Aptitude, Verbal, Logical, Automata Fix. If one passes the written test, they are then selected for the interview round. Cognizant then recruits aspirants who pass through the entrance test.