MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board Results For Class 10 Declared

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) declared the results of Class 10 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination on July 20. The result, including the whole booklet, can be accessed from MBOSE official website mbose.in. The results will neither be displayed at the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, nor at the examination centres due to the threat of COVID-19 transmission.

A total of 51,334 students had registered for the MBOSE class 10th exam with 28,412 girls and 22,922 boys. Students can also visit third-party websites like www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha if the official website crashes due to high traffic.

How to check MBOSE SSLC results?

To check SSLC result, candidates need to click on the result link here

Enter roll number or hall ticket number and click on Submit button

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed

Students can also download the result

Take a print out for further reference as it would act as a provisional mark sheet.

On July 18, Meghalaya’s Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui wished all the candidates luck while informing that students can apply online for college admission as the government wants to avoid crowding at the educational institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the lawmakers would schedule a meeting to determine the management of both schools and colleges because some of the institutions do not have a website for students to apply.

The date of declaration of the result of SSLC Examination 2020 conducted by MBOSE TURA is mentioned in the notification issued today. Wishing all Candidates the best pic.twitter.com/2NwOyUz03u — Lahkmen Rymbui (@LahkmenR) July 18, 2020

Earlier, MBOSE had announced the results for HSSLC Examinations, 2020 (Arts) Streams on July 13. The students who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of MBOSE. The topper, Mahima Sinha, secured 85.6 per cent marks this year and the pass percentage for the students for 2020 stood at 81.93 per cent.

