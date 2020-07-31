College Admissions 2020: Check Application Process, Eligibility, Fees, & Details For FYJC

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE has declared the results of class 10th students affiliated under the board on July 29, 2020. The students can now apply for FYJC admissions as college admissions 2020 have begun for several FYJC courses under arts, science and commerce stream. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the admission process online and thus students must apply to desired colleges through online links.

All about online admission form 2020

This year the process for FYJC admission will solely be online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The part one form filling for students will start from July 26, 2020, for round one admissions, which required registration in the MSBSHE website followed by college registrations. The submissions and initial evaluation of forms will begin from August 1 as well.

For students taking admissions in the MSBSHSE board, the admission process is divided into six zones that are Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nashik, and Nagpur. Here are region-wise links to start filling FYJC admission forms-

mumbai.11thadmission.org.in pune.11thadmission.org.in aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in amravati.11thadmission.org.in nashik.11thadmission.org.in nagpur.11thadmission.org.in

Main eligibility criteria for students-

Students must pass the class 10th year from a recognised state or national school board. After the merit list is shortlisted it will be announced through the website itself. Students from ICSE and CBSE classes who have cleared the examinations this year can also apply.

Here are the steps to fill the online admission form

Students will be receiving an information booklet from the respective schools to access the online admission form. This booklet contains a unique number and password for FYJC login These booklets can be given to the students who have cleared the examinations. After getting the booklet, log in to the official website of FYJC of Maharashtra. Enter the unique id and password for FYJC admission Fill all the details required for part one of the admission process in the online admission form. Fill correct details for the same. Part two will be the registration of colleges. After choosing the college, students will be required to submit the application. After this, the admission process for FYJC admission is completed.

Here are all the documents that will be required to fill the forms:

Original School Leaving Certificate

Original Class 10 Marks Sheet

Caste Certificate only for reserved categories

Sport merit or any other extra curricular merit certificates if any.

