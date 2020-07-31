College Admissions 2020: Check Application Process, Eligibility, Fees, & Details For FYJC

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE has declared the results of class 10th students affiliated under the board on July 29, 2020. The students can now apply for FYJC admissions as college admissions 2020 have begun for several FYJC courses under arts, science and commerce stream. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the admission process online and thus students must apply to desired colleges through online links.
This year the process for FYJC admission will solely be online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The part one form filling for students will start from July 26, 2020, for round one admissions, which required registration in the MSBSHE website followed by college registrations. The submissions and initial evaluation of forms will begin from August 1 as well.
For students taking admissions in the MSBSHSE board, the admission process is divided into six zones that are Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nashik, and Nagpur. Here are region-wise links to start filling FYJC admission forms-
Students must pass the class 10th year from a recognised state or national school board. After the merit list is shortlisted it will be announced through the website itself. Students from ICSE and CBSE classes who have cleared the examinations this year can also apply.
