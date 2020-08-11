COMEDK Admit Card: UGET 2020 Admit Card Out Now At ‘comedk.org’ For Undergraduate Entrance

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka or the COMEDK has opened the portal for admit card download for students aspiring to take admissions in the college. The Undergraduate Entrance Test or the UGET 2020 examinations are to shortlist various students for the courses that the Consortium has to offer.

COMEDK admit card login details and more

The aspirants who have filled the forms and are appearing for the exams will require the COMEDK admit card 2020 which were released recently. Students can download the same on the official website. The link for COMEDK UGET 2020 website- comedk.org

The examination dates were also released recently. As per the official notification, the examinations will be conducted on August 19, 2020. To maintain social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, the examinations are being held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and will end by 12 noon. The second shift will begin by 2.30 pm and end by 5.30 pm. According to reports, in between, deep cleaning and sanitisation will be done to ensure any contamination of the virus.

The telephonic helpline of the consortium is closed off. The students who have any queries regarding COMEDK admit card download can mail the authorities at studenthelpdesk@comedk.org, as per the notification.

Here are the steps for COMEDK admit card download:

Copy the link comedk.org and paste on the search for Click enter, you will be redirected to the COMEDK admit card 2020 homepage. You will see ‘Admit Card’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for COMEDK admit card download. Enter the unique registration ID and password for accessing the COMEDK admit card login. Click enter and it will lead to the COMEDK 2020 admit card. Check the seat no, the centre number in the COMEDK admit card 2020. Print the document for examination day usage for COMEDK admit card 2020.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 exams are being conducted for the shortlisting of students into COMEDK’s engineering course. The entrance exam is a merit-based selection parameter for the students. This year, for the COMEDK UGET 2020 paper, there will be 180 questions out of which 60 questions will be MCQs from all of the papers that is Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics.

