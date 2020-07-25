COMEDK UGET 2020, Uni-GAUGE-E 2020 Exams To Be Conducted On August 19

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) and ERA Foundation has declared the examination dates of COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E 2020 respectively. The combined single exam that was scheduled to occur on August 1, will now be conducted on August 19, 2020, due to few states announcing lockdown to contain the ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic. The official notification by COMEDK said that the decision to postpone the exams was taken after “detailed discussions”. The examinations for engineering courses will be taken in two shifts, that is, from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The notification said, “Through its notification dtd. COMEDK had postponed the conduct on UGET 2020 scheduled on 01.08.2020 because of a few States announcing lockdown of entire State and in some States a few districts till the end of

July".

"After detailed discussions, it has been decided that the UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses will be held on Wednesday the 19th August 2020 in two shifts. 1st Shift will be held from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2nd Shift will be held from 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM," it added.

COMEDK exam postponed for the third time

COMEDK released an announcement on its website stating that the reason why they are postponing their exam which was slated for August 1st.

The exam was originally scheduled for May 10th but then it was rescheduled for many occasions due to the lockdown in the state and the whole country.

The exam has now finally been shifted to August 19.

The last date for applying for the COMEDK engineering test was closed last week on July 17.The COMEDK UGET 2020 application has got deactivated as of July 17, 5 PM so the candidates cannot apply for the exam for this year anymore. The latest notification also said, "We have taken all the aspects into consideration and discussed these aspects in detail with the stakeholders who are involved in conducting the examination."

