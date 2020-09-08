COVID-19 Crisis: Health Ministry Unveils SOP For Partial Reopening Of Schools From Sept 21

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health released the Standard Operating Procedure for the partial reopening of schools in non-containment zones from September 21. This is applicable only to the students of Class 9 to 12 who can voluntarily visit their schools in non-containment zones for taking guidance from their teachers with the written consent of their parents or guardian. All employees in the high-risk category have to take extra precautions and should not be directly exposed to the students. The cafeteria in schools will remain closed.

This SOP outlines various generic precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures

Here are the guidelines:

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet in all areas

Mandatory use of masks or face covers

Student-teacher interaction to be arranged in a staggered manner

Students, teachers, and employees living in containment zones cannot attend school

All work and common utility areas shall be sanitized with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution

Schools used as quarantine centres will be properly sanitized and deep cleaned

Alternate arrangements for contactless attendance instead of biometric attendance to be made by the school administration

Assemblies, sports and other events are prohibited

Schools to have an adequate stock of masks, sanitizers, thermal guns, disposable paper towels, pulse oximeter etc.

Housekeeping employees will be trained about norms for proper disposal of used personal protective items and general waste

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed on the school premises

Entrance to schools must have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions

Sharing of notebooks, erasers, water bottle etc. among students shall not be allowed

For practical activities in labs, equipment should be disinfected before and after each use

Proper sanitization of transportation facility managed by the school

Before the beginning of the classes and at the end of the day, all frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected and cleaned

Posters or standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently

Students will not be permitted to gather while leaving the school on in their free time

Steps to be taken on student/employee developing symptoms:

The symptomatic person shall be placed in a room, isolated from others

The parents or guardians will be informed

The patient will remain isolated until he/she is examined by a doctor

The nearest medical facility will be immediately informed

Following the risk assessment by the public health authority, further action regarding management of the case, contacts and the need for disinfection

If the person is found COVID-19 positive, the premises shall be disinfected

