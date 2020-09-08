Last Updated:

COVID-19 Crisis: Health Ministry Unveils SOP For Partial Reopening Of Schools From Sept 21

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health released the Standard Operating Procedure for the partial reopening of schools in non-containment zones from September 21

Health Ministry

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health released the Standard Operating Procedure for the partial reopening of schools in non-containment zones from September 21. This is applicable only to the students of Class 9 to 12 who can voluntarily visit their schools in non-containment zones for taking guidance from their teachers with the written consent of their parents or guardian. All employees in the high-risk category have to take extra precautions and should not be directly exposed to the students. The cafeteria in schools will remain closed.

Here are the guidelines: 

  • Physical distancing of at least 6 feet in all areas
  • Mandatory use of masks or face covers
  • Student-teacher interaction to be arranged in a staggered manner
  • Students, teachers, and employees living in containment zones cannot attend school
  • All work and common utility areas shall be sanitized with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution
  • Schools used as quarantine centres will be properly sanitized and deep cleaned
  • Alternate arrangements for contactless attendance instead of biometric attendance to be made by the school administration
  • Assemblies, sports and other events are prohibited
  • Schools to have an adequate stock of masks, sanitizers, thermal guns, disposable paper towels, pulse oximeter etc.
  • Housekeeping employees will be trained about norms for proper disposal of used personal protective items and general waste
  • Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed on the school premises
  • Entrance to schools must have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions
  • Sharing of notebooks, erasers, water bottle etc. among students shall not be allowed
  • For practical activities in labs, equipment should be disinfected before and after each use
  • Proper sanitization of transportation facility managed by the school
  • Before the beginning of the classes and at the end of the day, all frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected and cleaned
  • Posters or standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently
  • Students will not be permitted to gather while leaving the school on in their free time

Steps to be taken on student/employee developing symptoms:

  • The symptomatic person shall be placed in a room, isolated from others
  • The parents or guardians will be informed
  • The patient will remain isolated until he/she is examined by a doctor
  • The nearest medical facility will be immediately informed
  • Following the risk assessment by the public health authority, further action regarding management of the case, contacts and the need for disinfection
  • If the person is found COVID-19 positive, the premises shall be disinfected

