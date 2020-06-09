COVID-19: Kerala CM Requests Health Min To Allow AIIMS Aspirants To Get Centres In State

In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to allow all the candidates for the AIIMS entrance examination to get centres within the state. Writing a letter to the Health Minister, the Kerala CM mentioned that several candidates from the state who had opted Thiruvananthapuram as the centre, have in fact got centres across Tamil Nadu.

Urging for Health Minister's intervention into the matter, the Chief Minister wrote, "It has come to notice that entrance examination for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is scheduled to be held on June 11, 2020. In view of the pandemic which is still persisting, it is not advisable to compel candidates to travel inter-state to write the entrance examination."

India's phased re-opening

Meanwhile, the Centre had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. It had also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 2,665,98 including 1,299,17 active cases. While 7,466 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,292,14 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)