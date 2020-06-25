HRD Minister Asks UGC To Revisit College Exam Guidelines; Says 'focus On Health & Safety'

Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit its guidelines on conducting exams for the next academic calendar amid rising Coronavirus cases.

'I have advised UGC to revisit the guidelines...'

"The foundation of revised guidelines shall be the health and safety of students, teachers and staff," the HRD minister tweeted.

I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff.@PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 24, 2020

Notably, the final decision on the cancellation of exams is yet to be taken by the authorities. The Union Minister posted the message on Twitter a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court that deliberations for cancelling remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams are at an advanced stage and a final decision in this regard was likely to get finalised by Wednesday.

The top court had last week asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the exams in response to a petition from a group of parents. The exams are scheduled from July 1 to 15.

UGC forms two committees to deliberate on issues

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

The UGC had in April formed two committees to deliberate on issues arising due to the lockdown to avoid academic loss and take appropriate measures for the future of students.

One of the committees, led by Haryana University Vice-Chancellor R C Kuhad, was tasked with looking into ways of conducting exams in universities amid the lockdown and work on an alternate academic calendar. The second committee, formed to suggest measures to improve online education, was led by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Vice-Chancellor Nageshwar Rao.

Based on the recommendations of the two panels, the HRD Ministry had on April 29 announced the guidelines recommending the exams for final semester students be conducted in July. The commission had said that the universities may decide whether to conduct exams online or offline keeping in view the support system available with them and ensuring a fair opportunity to all students.

The UGC had recommended that intermediate semester students may either be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment or in states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, exams be conducted in July only. The commission had also said the new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August while the admission process may begin in universities from August 1.

However, due to spike in coronavirus cases, various states recommended cancellation of final year exams. A few states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have already announced their plans in this regard.

