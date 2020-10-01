CPET 2020: Odisha CPET Admit Card And Exam Dates Out At Samsodisha.gov.in

The Higher Education Department under the aegis of Government of Odisha has now initiated CPET admit card download on the official website of the board. The Odisha Common PG Entrance Test is for shortlisting deserving candidates into courses across the state. The CPET admit card, as well as CPET exam date, has been released on the official website of SAMS Odisha. The official link for the same is pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Read all details about CPET admit card as well as CPET exam date.

Also Read | RRB NTPC 2020: RRB NTPC Application Status 2020 Last Date Today; Check Steps To Fill Form

CPET 2020 details to know

The students who have registered for the examinations can now head to the website to download the dates. According to the notification the exams will be held between October 12 to 22, 2020. The examination centre will be given on the CPET 2020 admit card.

Also Read | Jamia Entrance Exam Date Announced

To fill the CPET 2020 application, candidates will have to follow the steps on the SAMS Odisha website:

Ahead of the CPET exam date log in to the website samsodisha.gov.in to fill the form. It will lead to the homepage of the CPET admit card. You will have to click on the “Post Graduate link” on the homepage under the e-Space tab of CPET admit card. This will lead the candidate to the admit card download on the CPET exam date. The CPET admit card can be downloaded once the credentials are filled in. Read all the terms and conditions of SAMS Odisha before finishing the CPET 2020 download. A candidate can download e-copy or a soft copy of the CPET 2020 admit card.

On the CPET exam date, the candidates will have to follow all the strict social distancing guidelines set by the SAMS Odisha authorities. They will have to carry an ID card which is recognised by the government and then only they will be allowed to enter after the physical verification at the entry points. Candidates must wear marks on CPET exam date to avoid any transmission of the COVID-19 virus. At the entry points, the ID cards and the admit cards will be checked by the officials. Apart from that, candidates are advised to devise a travel plan ahead of the CPET exam date. Details about the CPET 2020 syllabus and the examination pattern is available in the above-mentioned links.

Also Read | CISCE 2020: 10th And 12th Compartment & Improvement Exam Dates Released; See Last Date

Also Read | SNAP 2020: Check Details About SNAP Exam Date, Registration And Exam Pattern