RRB NTPC 2020: RRB NTPC Application Status 2020 Last Date Today; Check Steps To Fill Form

The Railway Recruitment Board or the RRB has announced that the applications for NTPC will accept applications for one final day today, that is September 30, 2020. The notice has been released on the official website and the link for the same is rrbonlinereg.co.in. The applicants can access the link and finish all the formalities.

RRB NTPC application last date today

The candidates whose form filling will be completed today will appear for the examinations on December 15, 2020. This year, the examinations will follow a computer-based format. The admit card release and centre details will be announced by the authorities soon. This year, there are 1,40,640 vacancies for RRB NTPC recruitment across several departments, including isolated as well as ministerial category and level 1 posts.

To fill the application, candidates will have to follow the steps on the RRB NTPC application last date

Today is the RRB NTPC application last date, log in to the website rrbonlinereg.co.in to fill the form. It will lead to the homepage of the RRB NTPC recruitment. You will have to click on the “Application Status” on the homepage on RRB NTPC application last date. This will lead the candidate to the application form of RRB NTPC application status The RRB NTPC application status will be marked complete once all the key credentials are filled by the candidate including the fees. Read all the terms and conditions of the RRB NTPC recruitment before finishing the form. A candidate can finish the form and then save an e-copy or a soft copy of the application form after completing the forms.

On the RRB NTPC recruitment exam date, the candidates will have to follow all the strict social distancing guidelines set by the government RRB exam authorities. They will have to carry an ID card which is recognised by the government and then only they will be allowed to enter after the physical verification at the entry points. Candidates must wear marks on RRB exam date to avoid any transmission of the COVID-19 virus. At the entry points, the ID cards and the admit cards will be checked by the officials. Apart from that, candidates are advised to devise a travel plan ahead of the RRB NTPC recruitment examinations.

