CISCE 2020: 10th And 12th Compartment & Improvement Exam Dates Released; See Last Date

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations that is CISCE has released an official notice on Tuesday stating that the registration process for ICSE and ISC compartmental and improvement exam 2020 has started. Candidates can check the official website at cisce.org for the official announcement that has been released addressing to all schools under CISCE. Read on for the complete information on the compartment exams dates and the last date for registration.

ALSO READ| CISCE 2020 Releases New Marking Scheme For ICSE 10th And ISC 12th Board Cancelled Papers

CISCE 10th compartment and improvement exam 2020

Candidates who need to apply for the compartment and improvement exams from Class 10th and Class 12th can start registering their names with their respective schools now. The last date for registering oneself for the compartment and improvement exam is September 22, 2020. These compartment and improvement exams are for those candidates whose schools follow the ICSE or ISC board.

CISCE has also started registering students for the improvement exam for those subjects whose exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier. These students were earlier awarded the marks according to their performance in the internal assessments. So all those candidates who want to increase their possibility of scoring more marks can appear for improvement exams, while those students who want to appear for the exams where they have failed need to register themselves for the compartment exams. See the official notification uploaded by CISCE.

Image courtesy: CISCE official site

The notice states that candidates need to contact the head of their school to register themselves for both compartments as well as the improvement exams. It is also stated that whatever marks the candidates would receive at the assessment of their compartment and improvement exams would be considered as final. Candidates can check the official circular at the official website of CISCE as well.

Image courtesy: CISCE official site

ALSO READ| ICSE Revaluation 2020: Last Date For Revaluation Application Is On July 16; See Details

A few days ago, even the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) released the admit cards of students appearing for Class X and Class XII compartment examinations. Students were able to download their admit card for this year's compartment exams from the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. The examinations for CBSE board students seeking improvement in their marks are scheduled to be held from September 22 to September 29 across India.

ALSO READ| CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Admit Cards For Class 10 & 12 Released, See Steps To Download

ALSO READ| CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Decision On Exams Delayed, SC To Hear Matter On Sept 14

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock