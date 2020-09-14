SNAP 2020: Check Details About SNAP Exam Date, Registration And Exam Pattern

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University conducts Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP 2020 for students seeking admission to MBA or PGDM programmes. The exam consists of questions from English, Quantitative Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency, and Analytical and Logical Reasoning. According to the official website, SNAP 2020 date would take place once in December 2020 and then probably twice in January 2021. Here are further details about the SNAP exam date, registration, and pattern that you must check out right away. Read on:

SNAP 2020 notification: Exam to take place thrice

SNAP exam date

According to the latest SNAP 2020 notification on the official website, Symbiosis International (Deemed) University would conduct Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP 2020 thrice this year. While once it would happen in December 2020, the other two times the SNAP exam date would occur in January 2021. Students can opt to give the exam up to twice. Moreover, the interested and eligible candidates would have to write the test in online mode.

Students can write the SNAP 2020 exam twice. For the final percentile calculation, the authorities would take into consideration the performance of the candidate out of the attempts they make. SNAP 2020 registration fees for every attempt would be ₹1750. So, the interested and eligible candidate needs to decide whether he wants to attempt SNAP 2020 once or twice. As per the SNAP 2020 notification, the conducting body has revised the SNAP exam pattern or structure this year. Check details about the same:

SNAP exam pattern

Particulars SNAP 2020 Duration 60 minutes Total no. of questions 60 General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 15 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 20 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25

Students would get one mark for a correct answer and 25% negative marking for an incorrect answer.

For further details about the SNAP exam date and new notifications, students need to keep an eye on the official website.

Also read: NEET 2020: Centers In Other Countries Not Possible, NTA Tells SC

Also read: NEET 2020 And JEE Main Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exams

SNAP registration process

For SNAP registration, interested candidates need to visit the official website of SNAP and fill the application form. Moreover, they need to pay the SNAP registration fees via online modes like credit/debit card, internet banking, or offline through demand draft. Here are the steps for the SNAP registration process:

Student need to visit the SNAP 2020 website

They need to apply for SNAP registration and enter details like name, phone, number, email ID, among other things.

After receiving an OTP, they need to pay the application fees for SNAP registration

After moving to the SNAP 2020 form, they have to add details, select preferable PG courses and institutes

Also read: NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Also read: NEET 2020: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Seek Exam Centres In Gulf Countries