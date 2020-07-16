ICSI CS June 2020 Exam Postponed; To Be Merged With December Schedule

In light of the surge in Coronavirus cases, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to merge the Company Secretaries (CS) June 2020 session exams with the CS December 2020 exams.

The detailed examination datasheet or time-table for December 2020, examinations will be released soon. As per the official statement, those students who have already applied for June exams may not apply for December separately. The Institute had earlier postponed the June, 2020 examinations to July and further to August 2020.

Students/Candidates who have submitted their examination form for the ICSI Examinations, June-2020 session shall be allowed to carry over all benefits available to them including payment of fee and subject-wise exemptions for ICSI Examinations to be held in December, 2020.

CA Exams postponed

Earlier in June, the ICAI had given the option for the aspirants to opt-out from the exams for those who will be unable to attend the July dates. The bench attending the petition of the ICAI’s CA examinations had suggested that the ICAI must strongly consider the case of students still wishing to appear for the examinations. Such candidates were under the risk of being exposed to the virus if the exams happened in July. During such times, the candidates who haven’t opted out must be considered as opt-outs and given a November date. Or SC also suggested changing the centres to be closer to most students. The SC ordered to follow situation wise rules for the examinations.

