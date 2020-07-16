CA Exams 2020: CA Exam November Date And Timetable Announced By ICAI

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the entire timetable of CA November Exam 2020 that will be conducted from November 1 to November 18. Coinciding with Diwali on November 14, the official ICAI notification said that it is “pleased” to declare the dates of the next Chartered Accountants Foundation Course {Under New Scheme}, Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme} and Final {Under Old & New Scheme} Examinations will be held on the dates given below at the following places provided that a sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.

Under the New Scheme, the foundation course examination would take place on November 6, 11, 15 and 17. Intermediate (IPC) course exams under the old scheme for Group I will take place on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, but for Group II they will be on November 10, 12, and 16. However, the Intermediate course exams under the new scheme for Group I shall be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 while for Group II they will be conducted on November 10, 12, 16, and 18.

Moreover, the final course exams under both the new old scheme for both groups is also mentioned in the notification starting from November 1 and will end on November 17. The foundation examinations of CA November 2020 exams will take place in over 200 cities while the places of examination centres overseas include Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. Students will be allowed to apply online between August 5, 2020, to August 25.

ICAI also said, “It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday.”

Read - NEET, JEE, UGC-NET Exam Application Forms: Deadline For Making Corrections Extended By NTA

Important Announcement November 2020 Examinations

For more details please visithttps://t.co/qO3fOh9Qqz@atulguptagst @JambusariaNihar pic.twitter.com/pnOo7vNiD5 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 16, 2020

Read - UP To Conduct Only Final Year, Last Semester Exams

How to fill online applications for exams?

Applications for admission to Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final Examinations Candidates are required to apply here

The examination fee can be submitted online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.

However, the candidate may be required to remit additional ₹ 600/- towards late fee (for Domestic & Kathmandu centres) and US$ 10 (for Overseas centres) in case the application online is made after August 25, 2020, and up to September 4, 2020, [up to 5.30 PM (IST)]

Read - West Bengal Madrasah Result 2020 Announced: Download Madrasah Result From Official Link

Read - NIOS Result 2020: SC Asks NIOS 12th & 10th Result To Be Declared By August 7

Image: Representative/Pixabay

