CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card To Be Released On Feb 25, Exam From March 14

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the exam schedule for Bihar Police Constable Written Exam under the recruitment advertisement number 05/2020. According to the schedule, the CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam will be held from March 14 and conclude on March 21. The CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card will be released on February 25, 2021.

Click here for CSBC Bihar Constable Exam Schedule

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam. Candidates who have registered to appear for the main exam and successfully submitted the detailed application form (DAF) will be able to download their admit card from the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. "Candidates who face any difficulty in downloading their CSBC Bihar Constable admit card from the official website due to any reason can get a duplicate admit card by contacting the Central Board of Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) office situated near Boarding Road Secretariat Halt, Patna 800001 between March 10, and 11, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm, the official notice reads. Candidates whose photograph is not clearly printed on the admit card will bring two passport size photo (not more than two months old) to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

How to download CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the Bihar Police Constable admit cards under 05/2020

A new log in page will appear on the display screen

Key in your registration number and password and submit to login

Your CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

CSBC has also uploaded a specimen copy of OMR sheet on the official website. Candidates must download the OMR sheet and practise by filling it at home. This will help the candidates to know how to darken the circles in the OMR sheet so that they do not face any difficulty while filling it on the exam day.

