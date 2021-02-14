BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: Application Process For 31 PRO Vacancies To Begin On Feb 16

BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment against 31 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer (DPRO) under Information & Public Relations Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The online application process will begin on February 16. The last date to apply is March 12, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Out of the 31 vacancies, nine are reserved for women candidates under the 35% reservation rule of the Bihar government. Out of these, 10 vacancies are for unreserved category candidates. Check full details on eligibility criteria, selection process and exam pattern here.

BPSC Public Relation Officer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university with a degree in Mass Communication can apply for the BPSC Public Relations Officer posts. Candidates must upload their academic certificates and other required documents while filling the application form on or before March 12. The lower and upper age limit 21 and 37 years, respectively. Provisions for age relaxation for the reserved category candidates are also applied. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying. Click here to read BPSC DPRO recruitment 2021 official notification.

BPSC PRO Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure:

Candidates who apply for the BPSC vacancies for the posts of DPRO will have to clear a written test carrying 800 marks. Those who clear the written exam will be called for an interview carrying 100 marks. The written test will comprise of five papers- Hindi, English, General Awareness, Theory of Journalism, Importance of Public Relations, and Modern advertising. Hindi and English papers will carry 100 marks each while the remaining papers will carry 200 marks each. The duration of each paper will be three hours.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)