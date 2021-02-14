Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Likely In March, Check Official Statement Here

Bihar Board Results 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has concluded the intermediate or class 12th board exams 2021 on February 13. The Bihar Board class 12th exams had begun on February 1, 2021. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate exams 2021. Now that the Bihar Board 12th exams are complete, students must be wondering about the result declaration.

According to sources of BSEB, the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th exam results 2021 will be declared by March or April 2021. Bihar Board is all set to conduct the class 10th or matriculation exams 2021 from February 17. BSEB 10th exam will conclude on February 24. Soon after concluding the Bihar Board class 10th exams, the board will start preparing for the results.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th results 2021 expected in March

"BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th results 2021 by the month of March or latest by April. We are the first state board who have successfully conducted the class 12th/ intermediate examination for which over 13.5 lakh candidates were registered and now we are set to conduct the class 10th exams from February 17. We are trying to declare the results as soon as possible so that students do not face any difficulties in applying for admissions for their higher studies," a BSEB official told Republic World on conditions of anonymity.

Looking at the past trends, in the year 2019 Bihar Board had declared the class 10th result in record 29 days on April 6, 2019. In the year 2020, BSEB class 12th exam was conducted from February 3 to 13, and its result was declared on March 24. However, the class 10th result got delayed due to the Coronavirus-related lockdown as the evaluation process had to be stopped mid-way. The evaluation process had resumed on May 6, 2020, and concluded on May 17 after which the result was declared on May 27. The board usually takes two weeks' time to evaluate the answer sheets and declare the results within ten days after completion of the evaluation. If everything goes smoothly in the state this year, students can expect their results by the end of March.

Where to check Bihar Board 10th, 12th results 2021:

Once the BSEB declares the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th results 2021, candidates will be able to check their scores on these websites:

onlinebseb.in.

biharboardonline.com.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

biharboard.online.

biharboard.ac.in.

