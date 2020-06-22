Bihar Police Admit Card Out: CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card

The Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC Bihar, recently released Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020. Candidates can now download the admit card for the PET examination through the official website. The official website can be accessed through the URL - csbc.bih.nic.in while The Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled for July 15, 2020. Read on for more details on how to download the Bihar police admit card.

The written exam for the Bihar police constable post was conducted on January 12 and March 8, 2020. The CSBC board will now conduct the next step of their recruitment process for which all the candidates who secured 30 per cent in their written exam can appear for.

Bihar police admit card

Visit the official site of CSBC using this link that can be copy-pasted into your browser. - https://apply-csbc.com/ctpetadmitcard/applicationIndex

Click on "Download Constables Physical test admit card" link available on the home page.

A new page asking for your registration will open up and ask for your mobile number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be then be displayed on the screen.

Check if all the details are correct.

Download and take a print out of the admit card for further use.

The candidates can find the details of the venue, time and date for the PET test from their admit card itself.

Bihar PET admit card updates

A total of 10, 52, 243 candidates appeared for the Bihar police constable post. Those candidates then appeared for the written exam. The results for the written exam was declared on June 8th. Candidates who cleared the exam will now appear for the physical eligibility test. The admit card for the same was released yesterday. Candidates who are unable to download their admit card can download a duplicate admit card as well.

The duplicate admit card can be received from the CSBC office on July 13 and 14, 2020 from 10 am to 5 pm. However, there are charges to receive a duplicate admit card.

The Bihar police constable exam is targeted to fill 11,880 constable posts this year.

The candidates appearing for PET are advised to bring a Photo ID proof with admit card, Intermediate passing certificate, birth certificate or matric certificate, and caste certificate if required at the time of their PET exam. This is the official notice that was released by the CSBC on its official website.

