CSBC Result 2020: Bihar Police Constable Result For CSBC 2020 Declared. Check It Here

In a recent update, Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has declared the Bihar police constable result for the written examination. The examinations were held in January and March for the selection of police constables. The CSBC Bihar police result 2020 can be accessed on the official website of Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). The candidates can also check the CSBC result for Bihar police constable directly on the link mentioned below.

See the CSBC Bihar police constable result 2020 HERE

Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) had announced the vacancy for 11, 880 constables. The vacancies are with Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). The application process for the same was held in October last year.

Around 13 lakh candidates had applied for the 11, 880 posts. The CSBC result declared is of written examination that was held on January 12, 2020, and March 8, 2020. This CSBC result of written examination will not be the basis for the final merit list. The candidates for the Physical Examination Test have been selected from the CSBC result. The selected candidates in the CSBC result will now have to appear for the Physical Examination Test or PET. According to the reports, the Physical Examination Test will be held around the third week of July this year. The Physical Examination Test or PET will consist of running, high jump, and shot put.

How to check CSBC 2020 Bihar police constable result.

Go to the official website of Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), csbc.bih.nic.in

The homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the first link on the homepage that reads, “Results: For written examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2019)”

A new pdf will open with all the instructions and roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Candidates can search their roll number from the list by pressing ctrl + F and search for their roll number in the pdf.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), csbc.bih.nic.in for all the latest CSBC 2020 updates and news about CSBC result.