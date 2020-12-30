CSIR NET Result 2020: NTA Has Announced CSIR NET Result On Csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally declared the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET June result. The result is out on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR-UGC NET June exam had been postponed due to COVID-19 and was conducted between November 19 and 26. Find out how to check and download CSIR NET Result.

CSIR NET Result 2020

The NET Result date was December 29. Only a few days before announcing the result, the NTA had also released the final answer key for CSIR-UGC NET exam on the website. On its official website, the NTA has revealed that the exam was reportedly conducted in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities.

The examination was conducted in five subjects. For Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences in the state of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the CSIR NET exam was conducted on November 30, 2020. The agency has revealed that t total of 171273 candidates had appeared for the exams out of which 48178 appeared for lectureship and 123095 for junior research fellowship.

CSIR NET Result download: Here’s how to download the result

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic,in

Click on the activated link flashing on the homepage that reads ‘Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 NTA Score’

Enter your application number and date of birth and hit submit

Finally your CSIR- UGC NET June result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

What is the CSIR UGC NET exam all about?

According to the NTA, the CSIR UGC NET (commonly called as CSIR NET) is a national-level exam held by National Testing Agency (NTA) to select candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). It is also held to determine their eligibility for appointment as lecturers in Indian universities and colleges. Here are the eligibility criteria for the exam.

Candidates should obtain a degree in BTech/BE/BPharma/MBBS/BS (4 years)/Integrated BS-MS/MSc with minimum 55 per cent marks

To apply for JRF, candidates should be maximum of 28 years as on December 1, 2019

There is no upper age limit to apply for the post of lectureship

The National Testing Agency has released an answer key as well. Candidates can check the CSIR NET result and answer key on the official website of the exam. The CSIR UGC NET answer key is available for download in the form of PDF.

