BPSC Exam 2020: Candidates Protest Alleged Paper Leak In Aurangabad

The students appearing for the 66th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination 2020 staged a protest on Sunday at an examination centre in Aurangabad over an alleged paper leak. As per District Commissioner Saurabh Jorawal, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of papers.

Students allege paper leak

"There're 18 centres here. In one centre students alleged that seal of the question paper was broken. We tried to pacify the protesting students but when they did not listen. We have asked them to give a written complaint. We're probing the matter," said the DM.

He added that a committee has been formed under Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to look into the matter, and added that the administration has asked the centre in charge to submit a detailed report about the matter.

When asked if the examination will be cancelled in view of the allegations, Jorawal said the cancellation of the examination is not under his jurisdiction, and he will forward the report of his investigation to the higher authorities.

The BPSC exam was conducted at 888 centers in 35 districts of Bihar, including 77 examination centers in Patna. This is the preliminary test for selection to posts in various departments under the Bihar State government. Candidates qualifying for the round will then appear for the main exam. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified about the examination for recruitment of 562 different posts of Bihar government. Out of these 562 posts, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The BPSC registration process had started on September 28, 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)